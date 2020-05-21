U.S. flies coronavirus aid to Russia where cases are climbing
Thursday, 21 May 2020 () A U.S. Air Force plane delivered a first batch of medical aid including 50 ventilators to Russia on Thursday to help it cope with a rising number of coronavirus cases and deaths.
Global coronavirus cases surpassed 5 million on Wednesday, with Latin America overtaking the United States and Europe in the past week to report the largest portion of new cases globally. Edward Baran..
With coronavirus rapidly spreading among the population of 148 million, Russia took the third position in the world. According to the official data provided on... Eurasia Review Also reported by •Reuters
