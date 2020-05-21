Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. flies coronavirus aid to Russia where cases are climbing

Reuters Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
A U.S. Air Force plane delivered a first batch of medical aid including 50 ventilators to Russia on Thursday to help it cope with a rising number of coronavirus cases and deaths.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Coronavirus cases worldwide pass five million

Coronavirus cases worldwide pass five million 00:57

 The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has passed five million with over one million positive tests in the United States.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Latin America overtakes U.S, Europe in new cases [Video]

Latin America overtakes U.S, Europe in new cases

Global coronavirus cases surpassed 5 million on Wednesday, with Latin America overtaking the United States and Europe in the past week to report the largest portion of new cases globally. Edward Baran..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:07Published
3 Colorado children suspected of contracting new inflammatory illness linked to COVID-19 [Video]

3 Colorado children suspected of contracting new inflammatory illness linked to COVID-19

The governor and health officials announced Wednesday three suspected cases of a new inflammatory syndrome being seen in states across the country involving children in Colorado that medical..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:01Published

Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. to fly aid into Russia where coronavirus cases are climbing

A U.S. military transport aircraft was expected to deliver a first batch of medical aid to Russia on Thursday, including 50 ventilators, to help Moscow cope with...
Reuters

In Era Of COVID-19, Russia’s Strategic Politics Of Coronavirus Aid Takes The Stage In Africa – OpEd

With coronavirus rapidly spreading among the population of 148 million, Russia took the third position in the world. According to the official data provided on...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •Reuters

Tweets about this

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk U.S. flies coronavirus aid to Russia where cases are climbing https://t.co/lgUeDx6RBM 8 minutes ago

BellerHealth

Health | Diet | Longevity Medical Analysis | U.S. flies coronavirus aid to Russia where cases are climbing https://t.co/DI3GW8eyur #health https://t.co/X4bgVTSYPq 10 minutes ago

zlabiz

Zla Official U.S. flies coronavirus aid to Russia where cases are climbing https://t.co/8EGPXs3Q8K 14 minutes ago

FlfoLinda

BSMG and FLFO U.S. flies coronavirus aid to Russia where cases are climbing https://t.co/PLBRFWOdix https://t.co/rg40PCR50Z 19 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse U.S. flies coronavirus aid to Russia where cases are climbing https://t.co/LfIEfKDJlG 28 minutes ago