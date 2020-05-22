Global  

South America is a new COVID 'epicentre', African deaths still low: WHO

Reuters Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
South America has become a new epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic with Brazil hardest-hit, while cases are rising in some African countries that so far have a relatively low death toll, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday.
News video: WHO says South America new coronavirus 'epicentre'

WHO says South America new coronavirus 'epicentre' 01:53

 Brazil, whose president has resisted restrictions, is the hardest-hit country in the region with over 330,890 cases.

Recent related news from verified sources

Latin America named virus epicentre as Donald Trump demands churches reopen

Latin America has become the new epicentre of COVID-19 as Brazil emerges as the second most-affected country after the United States.
SBS

South America a new COVID epicenter, Africa reaches 100,000 cases, WHO says

South America has become a new epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic with Brazil hardest-hit, while cases are rising in some African countries that so far have a...
Reuters


