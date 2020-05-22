South America is a new COVID 'epicentre', African deaths still low: WHO
Friday, 22 May 2020 () South America has become a new epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic with Brazil hardest-hit, while cases are rising in some African countries that so far have a relatively low death toll, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday.
