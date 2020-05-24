Global  

US President Donald Trump's pitch to voters: 'Trust me, the economy will soar in 2021'

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 24 May 2020
US President Donald Trump's pitch to voters: 'Trust me, the economy will soar in 2021'President Donald Trump has a new pitch to voters for this fall: Trust me.As the economy faces a once-in-a-century recession, with more than 38 million people out of work, Trump is increasingly talking up a future recovery that probably...
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Trump Goes On Twitter To Criticize Fox News

Trump Goes On Twitter To Criticize Fox News 00:32

 President Donald Trump went on Twitter to criticize Fox News’ coverage of his favorability. He said he hopes that Fox News executive Roger Ailes is looking down from heaven watching what happened to the network. According to Business Insider, Trump said Fox coverage has not been supportive enough...

