Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

China's Xi urges preparedness for military combat amid coronavirus epidemic: state TV

Reuters Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday China would step up its preparedness for armed combat and improve its ability to carry out military tasks as the coronavirus pandemic is having a profound impact on national security, state television reported.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Row over huge Andhra welcome for Chandrababu Naidu, YSRCP calls for quarantine| Oneindia News

Row over huge Andhra welcome for Chandrababu Naidu, YSRCP calls for quarantine| Oneindia News 02:39

 Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu has been accused of violating the coronavirus lockdown by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy's YSR Congress Party after he returned to the state from Telangana on Monday by road even as domestic flights were resumed across India. Union Minister...

Related videos from verified sources

EU state aid: Brussels should review rules 'to help European firms compete with US and China' [Video]

EU state aid: Brussels should review rules 'to help European firms compete with US and China'

EU state aid: Brussels should review rules 'to help European firms compete with US and China'

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:41Published
COVID-19: Security guards at HP State Secretariat demand PPE kits [Video]

COVID-19: Security guards at HP State Secretariat demand PPE kits

Security guards deployed at Himachal Pradesh State Secretariat feel unsafe as they are not equipped with proper safety kits to combat with COVID-19. They said that they are at risk of getting infected..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:49Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this