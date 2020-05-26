China's Xi urges preparedness for military combat amid coronavirus epidemic: state TV
Tuesday, 26 May 2020 () President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday China would step up its preparedness for armed combat and improve its ability to carry out military tasks as the coronavirus pandemic is having a profound impact on national security, state television reported.
Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu has been accused of violating the coronavirus lockdown by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy's YSR Congress Party after he returned to the state from Telangana on Monday by road even as domestic flights were resumed across India. Union Minister...
Security guards deployed at Himachal Pradesh State Secretariat feel unsafe as they are not equipped with proper safety kits to combat with COVID-19. They said that they are at risk of getting infected..