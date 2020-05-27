Global  

France bans hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19

Reuters Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
The French government on Wednesday cancelled a decree allowing hospital doctors to administer hydroxychloroquine as a treatment to patients suffering severe forms of COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus.
Video credit: Veuer - Published
News video: France Becomes the First Country to Ban Hydroxychloroquine as a Treatment for COVID-19

France Becomes the First Country to Ban Hydroxychloroquine as a Treatment for COVID-19 00:44

 France has become the first country in the world to ban the use of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19.

