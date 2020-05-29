Global  

Germany pauses anti-malaria drug study for COVID-19: Spiegel

Reuters India Friday, 29 May 2020
A university in Germany has suspended a clinical study using the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19, Spiegel Online reported on Thursday, after the World Health Organisation decided this week to pause a large trial over safety concerns.
WHO Pauses Hydroxychloroquine Medical Trials for COVID-19

WHO Pauses Hydroxychloroquine Medical Trials for COVID-19 01:30

 WHO Pauses Hydroxychloroquine Medical Trials for COVID-19 The move comes after a report linked the drug to an increased fatality rate among those with coronavirus. The study in medical journal 'The Lancet' adds that it can increase odds of heart failure in coronavirus patients.

