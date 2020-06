[email protected] RT @Mandalorian_Ren: Military: 2 dead after shooting at North Dakota air base The airmen are members of the 319th Reconnaissance Wing. ht… 3 minutes ago Judie Carrigan RT @WSJ: A shooting left two airmen dead at the Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota, the military said, adding there is no risk to o… 10 minutes ago Fawkes RT @CBSNews: JUST IN: 2 airmen dead after shooting at Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota https://t.co/MpozUUZ2BQ 10 minutes ago Jeffrey K. Walker RT @JkwalkerAuthor: This thoroughly sucks... Military: 2 dead after shooting at North Dakota air base https://t.co/bR9vixe3VI 10 minutes ago TNforTRUMP RT @joshdcaplan: FLASH: Two airmen dead after shooting at Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota - CBS 20 minutes ago Steve_Jacobson⭐⭐⭐ RT @JewhadiTM: 2 airmen dead after shooting at Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota @AP 22 minutes ago Eyes on you Military: 2 dead after shooting at North Dakota air base https://t.co/xONZhDZpVy WHEN AMERICANS ARE KILLING EACH OT… https://t.co/61VNcYmz43 24 minutes ago André Gosselin RT @AynRandPaulRyan: JFC 2 airmen dead after shooting at Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota https://t.co/V9jHuQKIoL via @CBSNews 32 minutes ago