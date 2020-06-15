U.S. Fighter Jet Pilot Confirmed Dead After North Sea Crash Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Watch VideoA U.S. Air Force pilot has died after the fighter jet they were piloting crashed off the coast of northern England on Monday.



The Air Force said in a statement earlier in the day that one of its F-15 jets had crashed in the North Sea during "a routine training mission," and that both "the cause of the crash as well... Watch VideoA U.S. Air Force pilot has died after the fighter jet they were piloting crashed off the coast of northern England on Monday.The Air Force said in a statement earlier in the day that one of its F-15 jets had crashed in the North Sea during "a routine training mission," and that both "the cause of the crash as well 👓 View full article

