U.S. Fighter Jet Pilot Confirmed Dead After North Sea Crash

Monday, 15 June 2020
U.S. Fighter Jet Pilot Confirmed Dead After North Sea CrashWatch VideoA U.S. Air Force pilot has died after the fighter jet they were piloting crashed off the coast of northern England on Monday.

The Air Force said in a statement earlier in the day that one of its F-15 jets had crashed in the North Sea during "a routine training mission," and that both "the cause of the crash as well...
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Pilot of crashed US fighter jet found dead

Pilot of crashed US fighter jet found dead 00:30

 The pilot of a US fighter jet which crashed into the North Sea has been found dead. The US Air Force F15C Eagle, from the 48th Fighter Wing based at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, crashed at around 9.40am on Monday while on a routine training exercise.

