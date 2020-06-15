Global  

Pilot of US Air Force jet that crashed in North Sea is dead

New Zealand Herald Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
The pilot of a fighter jet that crashed into the North Sea, off the coast of northern England, has been found dead, the US Air Force said.In a statement hours after the crash, it said "the pilot of the downed F-15C Eagle from the...
News video: Pilot of crashed US fighter jet found dead

Pilot of crashed US fighter jet found dead 00:30

 The pilot of a US fighter jet which crashed into the North Sea has been found dead. The US Air Force F15C Eagle, from the 48th Fighter Wing based at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, crashed at around 9.40am on Monday while on a routine training exercise.

