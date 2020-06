Related news from verified sources GoFundMe shut down Candace Owens' account for attacking George Floyd's character, saying she spread 'falsehoods against the black community' · GoFundMe on Sunday suspended conservative commentator Candace Owens from its platform. · Owens' account was suspended after raising more than $200,000 for...

Business Insider 2 days ago



GoFundMe suspends Candace Owens’ fundraiser for Alabama bar: report GoFundMe has suspended a fundraiser by Candace Owens on Saturday created to help an Alabama bar following controversial comments made by its owner towards...

FOXNews.com 2 days ago





Tweets about this