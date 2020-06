L'Oreal to drop 'white' and 'fair' from skin product Sunday, 28 June 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

L'Oreal, the world's biggest cosmetics company, will remove words referencing "white", "fair" and "light" from its skin-evening products, a spokeswoman said on Friday, a day after Unilever made a similar announcement in the face of growing social media criticism.



Unilever and L'Oreal are two big players in the global market... 👓 View full article

Unilever has said that it will drop 'fair' from its 'Fair & Lovely' brand of skin lightening products. These products were criticized for promoting negative stereotypes about darker skin tones. The move comes following backlash on social media in wake of Black Lives Matter movement.

