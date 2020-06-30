Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New swine flu found in China has pandemic potential

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Researchers in China have discovered a new type of swine flu that is capable of triggering a pandemic, according to a study published Monday in the US science journal PNAS. Named G4, it is genetically descended from the H1N1 strain that caused a pandemic in 2009. Tests showed that immunity humans gain from exposure to seasonal flu does not provide protection from G4.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Coronavirus: Biggest single day spike in Covid-19 cases in India, around 20,000 cases|Oneindia News

Coronavirus: Biggest single day spike in Covid-19 cases in India, around 20,000 cases|Oneindia News 02:48

 India recorded its biggest surge in the number of coronavirus cases in 24 hours with 19,906 new patients, taking the total to 528,859 infections, the Union Health Ministry said this morning. This is the first time that more than 19,000 fresh infections have been reported in a single day. India is the...

Related videos from verified sources

Lockdown Is Accelerating Data-Driven TV: Fox’s Darren Sherriff [Video]

Lockdown Is Accelerating Data-Driven TV: Fox’s Darren Sherriff

cWith resources constrained and a new importance placed on sure-fire customers, marketers are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic by using data tools and data to find more bankable targets through..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 06:53Published
How the Pandemic Has Affected Travel [Video]

How the Pandemic Has Affected Travel

How the Pandemic Has Affected Travel Though travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic are beginning to ease around the world, new protocols will still be significant. Here are five important..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:01Published
Scientists Say One State Is Emerging As The Next COVID-19 Pandemic's Epicenter [Video]

Scientists Say One State Is Emerging As The Next COVID-19 Pandemic's Epicenter

Despite businesses reopening across the US, the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic shows no signs of abating. In fact, CNN reports ten states saw a record number of new COVID-19 cases this week. A..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Related news from verified sources

New Swine Flu Strain Found in Pigs in China, Experts Warn It Has 'Pandemic Potential'

New Swine Flu Strain Found in Pigs in China, Experts Warn It Has 'Pandemic Potential' A new strain of flu has the capacity to become a pandemic. Carried by pigs, the flu can infect humans.
HNGN

A new swine flu strain discovered in China has 'pandemic potential'

 A new swine flu strain found in Chinese pigs is capable of triggering a pandemic, according to a new study.
SBS

New flu virus with 'pandemic potential' found in pigs

New flu virus with 'pandemic potential' found in pigs Media reports are emerging of a new strain of flu which has the potential to become pandemic.It emerged recently in China and is carried by pigs, scientists...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this