|
Turkey Holds Trial In Absentia For Suspects In Khashoggi's Death
Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Watch VideoA Turkish court began the trial of 20 Saudi nationals Friday — suspected of killing Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.
The suspects — which includes two of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's former aides — were all absent as Saudi Arabia refused to extradite the suspects.
Khashoggi was last...
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this