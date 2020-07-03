Global  

Turkey Holds Trial In Absentia For Suspects In Khashoggi's Death

Newsy Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Watch VideoA Turkish court began the trial of 20 Saudi nationals Friday — suspected of killing Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

The suspects — which includes two of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's former aides — were all absent as Saudi Arabia refused to extradite the suspects.

Khashoggi was last...
 Court to try Saudi suspects in absentia over killing of journalist in Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018.

