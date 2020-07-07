Covid 19 coronavirus: Trump's claim that 99 per cent of cases are 'totally harmless' defended
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 () The White House has doubled down on US President Donald Trump's claim that 99 per cent of coronavirus cases are "totally harmless".Mr Trump made that rather contentious assertion during his remarks on Independence Day over the weekend."We...
The US recorded a new all-time daily high of 52,000 new Covid-19 cases on 1 July, according to Johns Hopkins University figures, as Donald Trump repeated his belief the virus would ‘just disappear’. America has now had more than 2.7 million confirmed cases - more than double that of Brazil, the...
