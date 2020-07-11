Global  
 

Covid 19 coronavirus Australia: Sydney pub closed after five virus cases

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus Australia: Sydney pub closed after five virus casesNSW is now at a "critical point" of containment with five cases of coronavirus community transmission all linked to a pub in Sydney's southwest.A man from the Blue Mountains tested positive for coronavirus yesterday after visiting...
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Covid virus spreads via air? WHO admits 'emerging' proof, detailed brief soon

Covid virus spreads via air? WHO admits 'emerging' proof, detailed brief soon 04:27

 The World Health Organisation has 'acknowledged emerging evidence' that there may be airborne transmission of the Covid-19 virus. WHO's Technical Lead on Infection Prevention and Control, Benedetta Allegranzi, said that the organisation has to be 'open to the evidence' and understand its...

