Covid 19 coronavirus Australia: Sydney pub closed after five virus cases

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Strict surveillance underway in UP amid 3-day lockdown



Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad city saw empty streets as lockdown is in place in the state in view of surging coronavirus cases. Only essential services have been permitted to run. Meanwhile, security was.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:32 Published 1 hour ago One-Third Of ALL Coronavirus Tests Positive In Miami-Dade County



One-third of COVID tests came back positive for the novel virus in Miami-Dade County, Florida. The county had a 14-day average of 24.87 percent, according to CBS News. Even 20 percent would be.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:36 Published 3 hours ago Surge in Demand for Virus Testing Leads to Long Wait Times



Coronavirus testing in California has ramped up as cases spike. All that demand is putting a strain on the system. Devin Fehely reports. (7-10-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:36 Published 4 hours ago

Tweets about this