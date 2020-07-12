Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India asks court to stymie potential challenge to Chinese app ban

Khaleej Times Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
India last month outlawed dozens of Chinese apps, saying they posed a "threat to sovereignty and integrity".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: US backs India: Trump's minister slams China's Ladakh move after app ban hint

US backs India: Trump's minister slams China's Ladakh move after app ban hint 03:14

 US government reiterated its support for India amid tension with China. US Secretary of State slammed Beijing's 'aggressive action' in Ladakh. Mike Pompeo had earlier supported India's move to ban 59 Chinese apps. Pompeo has said that Washington too is looking at a similar app ban.Trump has clashed...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

WeChat Faces Potential Ban in the U.S. [Video]

WeChat Faces Potential Ban in the U.S.

The U.S. is considering banning Chinese app WeChat following rumors that TikTok would also be prohibited.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:15Published
After India, USA to ban Chinese apps like TikTok? Trump aide drops hint [Video]

After India, USA to ban Chinese apps like TikTok? Trump aide drops hint

After India, USA may also ban Chinese apps like TikTok. A US cabinet member dropped the hint during an interview. US Secretary of State broke the news in a Fox News show. Mike Pompeo said govt was..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:52Published
Tik Tok runs into trouble in US, India, Hong Kong & beyond: Why is it under scrutiny? |Oneindia News [Video]

Tik Tok runs into trouble in US, India, Hong Kong & beyond: Why is it under scrutiny? |Oneindia News

After India's "digital strike" on 59 Chinese origin apps, now United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that they too are "certainly looking at" banning Chinese social media apps, including..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:58Published

Tweets about this