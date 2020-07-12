India asks court to stymie potential challenge to Chinese app ban

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources WeChat Faces Potential Ban in the U.S.



The U.S. is considering banning Chinese app WeChat following rumors that TikTok would also be prohibited. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:15 Published 2 days ago After India, USA to ban Chinese apps like TikTok? Trump aide drops hint



After India, USA may also ban Chinese apps like TikTok. A US cabinet member dropped the hint during an interview. US Secretary of State broke the news in a Fox News show. Mike Pompeo said govt was.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:52 Published 1 week ago Tik Tok runs into trouble in US, India, Hong Kong & beyond: Why is it under scrutiny? |Oneindia News



After India's "digital strike" on 59 Chinese origin apps, now United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that they too are "certainly looking at" banning Chinese social media apps, including.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:58 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this