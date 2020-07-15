Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nick Cannon fired for 'hateful speech' and anti-Semitic theories

CTV News Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Nick Cannon's 'hateful speech' and anti-Semitic theories led ViacomCBS to cut ties with the TV host and producer, the media giant said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: THR News - Published
News video: ViacomCBS Drops Nick Cannon Over

ViacomCBS Drops Nick Cannon Over "Hateful Speech" Used in Podcast | THR News 01:53

 Nick Cannon has come under fire after a conversation on his podcast, 'Cannon's Class,' was deemed to contain racist and anti-Semitic language. On Tuesday, ViacomCBS responded to the incident by terminating their long-running relationship with him.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Viacom/CBS Cancels Nick Cannon [Video]

Viacom/CBS Cancels Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon has been dropped by ViacomCBS. The move comes after Cannon made anti-Semitic comments on his podcast “Cannon’s Class” in a June 30 episode. “You can’t be anti-Semitic when we..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published

Related news from verified sources

ViacomCBS drops Nick Cannon, cites ‘anti-Semitic’ comments

 LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nick Cannon’s “hateful speech” and anti-Semitic theories led ViacomCBS to cut ties with the TV host and producer, the media giant...
Seattle Times

ViacomCBS Terminates Relationship With Nick Cannon Over ‘Hateful Speech’ Used in Podcast

 In a June 30 episode of 'Cannon's Class,' the comedian made comments that have been widely condemned as anti-semitic.
Billboard.com

ViacomCBS cuts ties with Nick Cannon over 'hateful speech' and 'anti-Semitic' comments

 ViacomCBS is cutting ties with Nick Cannon after more than a decade following the actor's anti-Semitic sentiments on his podcast.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

AmazingGraceToo

Dr. Grace Potter 🆘🔄 RT @mmdesoer: Can't we all just get along? -- Nick Cannon Fired By ViacomCBS For “Hateful Speech,” Espousing “Anti-Semitic Conspiracy Theo… 58 seconds ago

YtManOfBlkPpl

Ya’ll completely ruined this app RT @TheBlackChannel: I stand by Nick Cannon. PERIOD. Tucker Carlson and Rush Limbaugh spew RACIST venom for YEARS and have NEVER been fired… 3 minutes ago

mmdesoer

Michele Desoer Can't we all just get along? -- Nick Cannon Fired By ViacomCBS For “Hateful Speech,” Espousing “Anti-Semitic Consp… https://t.co/2OjTsxUMJj 5 minutes ago

jenpenn22

JenMcPenn @MarkDice This is from their statement, he was fired for antisemitism AND hateful bigoted rhetoric. "We have spoken… https://t.co/iJvqdHlkjC 5 minutes ago

TheRednartso

Cross Conscience RT @FDRLST: The media conglomerate — owner of both shows Cannon has hosted — confirmed they terminated their relationship over Cannon’s hat… 6 minutes ago

Walkerfrans

Elana L Walker Frans Nick Cannon fired by ViacomCBS for ‘hateful speech’ and ‘anti-Semitic conspiracy theories’ in recent podcast https://t.co/Onih0dEWd8 9 minutes ago

Yara_Davenport

YARA RT @washingtonpost: Nick Cannon fired by ViacomCBS for "hateful speech" and "anti-Semitic conspiracy theories" in recent podcast https://t.… 10 minutes ago

jenpenn22

JenMcPenn @BigDadd64857022 @MarkDice This is from their statement, he was fired for antisemitism AND hateful bigoted rhetoric… https://t.co/soptUEjVYA 12 minutes ago