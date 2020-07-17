100-Year-Old Tom Moore, Who Raised Millions By Walking Laps, To Be Knighted Friday
Friday, 17 July 2020 () Moore raised more than $40 million for health care workers this spring, and won hearts in the U.K. He will be knighted by Queen Elizabeth in a private ceremony at Windsor Castle.
Queen Elizabeth II knighted the 100-year-old World War II veteran that raised funds for the NHS. Captain Tom Moore became a national celebrity when he raised millions for the UK's National Health Service (NHS). According to CNN, Moore raised almost £33 million ($40 million) by walking in his own...