Eye in Africa Kanye West to hold his first presidential campaign event in South Carolina todayآ https://t.co/fLVju1guDH #trending https://t.co/fJogheJWg8 11 minutes ago Dr. King's GHOST RT @MirrorCeleb: Kanye West to hold first campaign rally in South Carolina as he pushes presidential bid https://t.co/2gYI0WXD5R 11 minutes ago fingerlingszn RT @ElmaAksalic: NEW: Kanye West is set to hold his first Presidential campaign event on Sunday at 5:00 PM at the Exquis Event Center in So… 12 minutes ago Mazi Chuks Lyon Anthony Kanye West To Hold His First Presidential Campaign Event In South Carolina Today https://t.co/KuUdNHNyhq 18 minutes ago Nation Scoops Kanye West to hold first presidential rally in South Carolina - Nation Scoops https://t.co/ziWdulITJL https://t.co/fdzVcVGiiO 19 minutes ago Dynastynaijainfo Kanye West to hold his first presidential campaign event in South Carolina today https://t.co/ankx1XF44a https://t.co/M9gjAIpI4R 20 minutes ago Eazyfeeds Kanye West is reportedly holding his first presidential campaign event in South Carolina on Sunday, July 19, at 5 p… https://t.co/Moja7LZDYX 30 minutes ago @JB_KUZZY⚔️⚔️ RT @lindaikeji: Kanye West to hold his first presidential campaign event in South Carolina today https://t.co/2smrkZip5i https://t.co/NJB… 42 minutes ago