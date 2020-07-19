Global  
 

Bollywood Actress Aishwarya Rai Hospitalized With COVID-19

Eurasia Review Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
Bollywood Actress Aishwarya Rai Hospitalized With COVID-19Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter have been hospitalised for contracting Covid-19, media reports said on Saturday, July 18.

Aishwarya's father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan and husband Abhishek Bachchan, also big Bollywood celebrities, were admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital just days before, Al...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya get admitted at Nanavati Hospital: Sources

Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya get admitted at Nanavati Hospital: Sources 01:13

 According to sources, Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan admitted at Nanavati Hospital on July 18. Earlier, they were home quarantined after tested positive of COVID-19. Amitabh Bachchan was tested COVID-19 positive on July 11. Later, Abhishek Bachchan,...

Coronavirus: Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in hospital

 Indian star, daughter moved to Mumbai hospital where father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan and husband Abhishek are admitted.
Al Jazeera

Coronavirus: Three generations of Bollywood Bachchan family infected

 Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, her father-in-law, husband and daughter test positive for Covid-19.
BBC News Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan admitted to Nanavati Hospital for COVID-19 treatment

 Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan who were tested positive for COVID-19 last week have been admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati...
Mid-Day


