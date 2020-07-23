Global  
 

Homemade Face Masks Likely Need At Least 2 Layers To Curb COVID-19 Spread

Eurasia Review Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Home-made cloth face masks likely need a minimum of two layers, and preferably three, to prevent the dispersal of viral droplets from the nose and mouth that are associated with the spread of COVID-19, indicates a video case study published online in the journal Thorax.

Viral droplets are generated during coughing, sneezing,...
 Homemade face masks likely need at least two layers to curb Covid-19 spread,according to a new study published in the British Medical Journal. It foundpreferably three layers of cloth were needed to reduce dispersal of viraldroplets from nose and mouth. A team of Australian researchers compared...

