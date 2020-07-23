Homemade Face Masks Likely Need At Least 2 Layers To Curb COVID-19 Spread
Thursday, 23 July 2020 () Home-made cloth face masks likely need a minimum of two layers, and preferably three, to prevent the dispersal of viral droplets from the nose and mouth that are associated with the spread of COVID-19, indicates a video case study published online in the journal Thorax.
Viral droplets are generated during coughing, sneezing,...
