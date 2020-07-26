Global  
 

Hurricane Douglas poised to hit Hawaii with damaging winds and flooding

Seattle Times Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
Hurricane Douglas was moving perilously close to the shores of Hawaii on Sunday and may make landfall in one or more of the islands by Monday morning. Damaging winds, flooding from heavy rains, as well as pounding surf and a coastal storm surge are likely across the entire island chain. The worst effects are expected […]
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Local Firefighters Head To Hawaii As Hurricane Douglas Takes Aim

Local Firefighters Head To Hawaii As Hurricane Douglas Takes Aim 01:01

 A group of 40 firefighters will be headed to Hawaii as Hurricane Douglas takes aim. Amy Johnson reports.

