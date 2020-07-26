Hurricane Douglas poised to hit Hawaii with damaging winds and flooding Sunday, 26 July 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Hurricane Douglas was moving perilously close to the shores of Hawaii on Sunday and may make landfall in one or more of the islands by Monday morning. Damaging winds, flooding from heavy rains, as well as pounding surf and a coastal storm surge are likely across the entire island chain. The worst effects are expected […] 👓 View full article

