Former U.S. presidential candidate Herman Cain dies from coronavirus

CTV News Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Herman Cain, the former presidential candidate and former CEO of Godfather's Pizza, has died from coronavirus, according to an obituary sent from his verified Twitter account and Newsmax, where he was launching a television show.
