Beirut explosion: Rescue workers frantically search for survivors as Lebanon capital confronts massive devastation

Video Credit: ODN - Published 48 minutes ago Beirut Blast: Aerial Footage Shows Scale of Destruction 02:40 Aerial footage shows the devastating impact of a massive explosion that killed at least 100 people in Lebanon’s capital Beirut. Officials said the huge blast, caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, also injured more than 4,000. It has emerged that the chemical was stored unsafely in a...