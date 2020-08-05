Beirut explosion: Rescue workers frantically search for survivors as Lebanon capital confronts massive devastation
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 () Rescuers on Wednesday are working frantically to search for survivors in Beirut a day after a massive explosion rocked the Lebanese capital, leaving at least 100 dead and some 4,000 injured.
Aerial footage shows the devastating impact of a massive explosion that killed at least 100 people in Lebanon’s capital Beirut.
Officials said the huge blast, caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, also injured more than 4,000.
It has emerged that the chemical was stored unsafely in a...