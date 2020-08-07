Global  
 

Donald Trump signs executive orders banning TikTok, WeChat; recalls India's action on Chinese apps

Zee News Friday, 7 August 2020
United States President Donald Trump has signed executive orders banning popular Chinese apps like TikTok and WeChat, terming them a 'threat to the national security and to the country's economy'. The ban comes into effect in 45 days, Trump said in his two separate executive orders signed on August 6.
