Donald Trump signs executive orders banning TikTok, WeChat; recalls India's action on Chinese apps
Friday, 7 August 2020 () United States President Donald Trump has signed executive orders banning popular Chinese apps like TikTok and WeChat, terming them a 'threat to the national security and to the country's economy'. The ban comes into effect in 45 days, Trump said in his two separate executive orders signed on August 6.
