Donald Trump signs executive orders banning TikTok, WeChat; recalls India's action on Chinese apps

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources GOP Governor Won't Meet Trump Because He's COVID-19 Positive



One of the few Republican governors to differ with President Donald Trump over how to handle the novel coronavirus pandemic has tested positive for COVID-19. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine tweeted Thursday.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37 Published 2 hours ago Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Tests Positive for Coronavirus



Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Tests Positive for Coronavirus The Republican Governor was tested as a precaution prior to a scheduled meeting with President Donald Trump on Thursday. Gov. Mike DeWine, via.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:07 Published 6 hours ago Donald Trump: Joe Biden is against God and against guns



US president Donald Trump launches a scathing attack on his Democrat electionrival Joe Biden on a visit to Cleveland, Ohio, on Thursday, in which he saidMr Biden was "against God" and "against guns". Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 6 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Trump order on TikTok ban recalls India's action on Chinese app US President Donald Trump has signed the executive order on addressing the "Threat Posed by TikTok". The order will ban TikTok from operating in the US in 45...

DNA 32 minutes ago





Tweets about this