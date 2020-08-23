Donald Trump slams FDA for slowing down human trials of COVID-19 vaccine
Sunday, 23 August 2020 () US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) slammed the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for trying to slow down the human trials of coronavirus vaccines. "The deep state, or whoever, over at the FDA is making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the vaccines and therapeutics. Obviously,...
