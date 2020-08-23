Global  
 

One News Page

Donald Trump slams FDA for slowing down human trials of COVID-19 vaccine

Mid-Day Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) slammed the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for trying to slow down the human trials of coronavirus vaccines. "The deep state, or whoever, over at the FDA is making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the vaccines and therapeutics. Obviously,...
