First Confirmed Case Of COVID-19 Reinfection

Newsy Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
First Confirmed Case Of COVID-19 ReinfectionWatch VideoScientists in Hong Kong are reporting the first confirmed case of Covid-19 re-infection, but experts say that it's a good thing. 

"What we are learning about infection is that people do develop an immune response,” Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, COVID-19 Technical Lead at the WHO Health Emergencies said. 

The...
