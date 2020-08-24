Hong Kong Man Got COVID-19. Then He Got It Again.
A 33-year-old man living in Hong Kong had the novel coronavirus COVID-19. He had a cough, sore throat, fever, and headache for three days.
But according to CNN, a new study shows the same man had..
Hong Kong Man Becomes First Confirmed Case of COVID-19 Reinfection, Taking Place 4 Months Apart
