First Confirmed Case Of COVID-19 Reinfection Monday, 24 August 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

Watch VideoScientists in Hong Kong are reporting the first confirmed case of Covid-19 re-infection, but experts say that it's a good thing.



"What we are learning about infection is that people do develop an immune response,” Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, COVID-19 Technical Lead at the WHO Health Emergencies said.



The... Watch VideoScientists in Hong Kong are reporting the first confirmed case of Covid-19 re-infection, but experts say that it's a good thing."What we are learning about infection is that people do develop an immune response,” Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, COVID-19 Technical Lead at the WHO Health Emergencies said.The 👓 View full article

