Kenosha shooting: Two shot to death on Day 3 of protest

Mid-Day Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Two people were shot to death and another was wounded during a third night of protests in Kenosha over the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, and authorities on Wednesday hunted for a possible vigilante seen on cell phone video opening fire in the middle of the street with a rifle.

The gunfire was reported just...
 Two are dead after a shooting in Kenosha, police said. The shooting happened just before midnight near the area of 63rd Street and Sheridan Road. Kenosha police said there were reports of multiple shots being fired and multiple gunshot victims.

