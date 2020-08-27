Kenosha shooting: Two shot to death on Day 3 of protest
Thursday, 27 August 2020 () Two people were shot to death and another was wounded during a third night of protests in Kenosha over the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, and authorities on Wednesday hunted for a possible vigilante seen on cell phone video opening fire in the middle of the street with a rifle.
Two are dead after a shooting in Kenosha, police said. The shooting happened just before midnight near the area of 63rd Street and Sheridan Road. Kenosha police said there were reports of multiple shots being fired and multiple gunshot victims.
[NFA] A teenager was arrested and charged with homicide on Wednesday in connection with gunfire that killed two people and wounded a third during protests over the police shooting of a Black man in the..
Illinois police have arrested a juvenile after two people were shot to death in a possible vigilante attack during a protest in Kenosha over the police shooting... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •CBS News