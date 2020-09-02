Donald Trump condoles death of India's ex-President Pranab Mukherjee
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 () US President Donald Trump has expressed his condolence over the death of former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee who passed away at a hospital here on Monday. In a tweet on Tuesday, the US President said: "I was saddened to learn of the passing of India's former President, #PranabMukherjee. I send my condolences to his family...
