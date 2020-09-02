Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump condoles death of India's ex-President Pranab Mukherjee

Mid-Day Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump has expressed his condolence over the death of former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee who passed away at a hospital here on Monday. In a tweet on Tuesday, the US President said: "I was saddened to learn of the passing of India's former President, #PranabMukherjee. I send my condolences to his family...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Donald Trump to visit Kenosha

Donald Trump to visit Kenosha 01:16

 US President Donald Trump is to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday. The cityhas seen widespread unrest since a black man was shot in the back andseriously injured by a policeman.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kenosha business owner declines President Trump photo-op, former owner replaces him [Video]

Kenosha business owner declines President Trump photo-op, former owner replaces him

A Kenosha business owner is accusing President Donald Trump of using his destroyed store for political gain.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:25Published
Trump Headed To Kenosha, Not Meeting With Jacob Blake's Family [Video]

Trump Headed To Kenosha, Not Meeting With Jacob Blake's Family

President Donald Trump is slated to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday. This is a trip against the wishes of officials requesting he stay away from the city. Kenosha is still coping from the recent..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:36Published
BLM protesters infiltrate group of Trump supporters in Kenosha [Video]

BLM protesters infiltrate group of Trump supporters in Kenosha

President Donald Trump visited Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday, September 1 and toured the ravished region and met with local law enforcement amidst tensions following the shooting of Jacob..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:48Published

Related news from verified sources

'Loss of a great leader': US President Trump condoles demise of former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee

 US President Donald Trump on Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, and said he was saddened to learn about his...
DNA

Bollywood mourns death of former President Pranab Mukherjee

Bollywood mourns death of former President Pranab Mukherjee In a very sad and unfortunate piece of news, the former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee passed away today on August 31 at the age of 84. He tested positive...
Mid-Day

Saddened to learn of passing of India's former President Pranab Mukherjee: US President Donald Trump

 Mukherjee who served as the 13th President of India passed away at the age of 84 in Delhi on August 31.
Zee News


Tweets about this

RamdevNeta

RAMDEV CHOUDHARY (Yuva Jaat Neta) RT @samarjeet_n: Donald Trump Condoles The Death Of "Great Leader" Pranab Mukherjee "I was saddened to learn of the passing of India's for… 2 hours ago

samarjeet_n

SAMARJEET NARAYAN Donald Trump Condoles The Death Of "Great Leader" Pranab Mukherjee "I was saddened to learn of the passing of Indi… https://t.co/aDdbzB8N3U 2 hours ago

Richard32509340

Richard RT @ndtv: Donald Trump Condoles The Death Of "Great Leader" Pranab Mukherjee https://t.co/HvMJAd0lpH https://t.co/6K6mTLmvI5 8 hours ago

dgv_resort

Brijesh @ DGV Resort Silvassa Donald Trump Condoles The Death Of "Great Leader" Pranab Mukherjee https://t.co/gx0dvkaV2H 8 hours ago

LikeItOrNott

Shoaib Qureshi Looking for validation or is it Trump speaking on anything India is news? Donald Trump Condoles The Death Of "Grea… https://t.co/YThfy42Wt7 8 hours ago

ndtv

NDTV Donald Trump Condoles The Death Of "Great Leader" Pranab Mukherjee https://t.co/HvMJAd0lpH https://t.co/6K6mTLmvI5 9 hours ago

Rsenkpur

RANJAN SEN Donald Trump Condoles The Death Of "Great Leader" Pranab Mukherjee - NDTV https://t.co/pGced1rANd 9 hours ago

rajeev1fm

Rajeev kumar Donald Trump Condoles The Death Of "Great Leader" Pranab Mukherjee https://t.co/jQc0Ttabsk via @ndtv 9 hours ago