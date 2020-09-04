Global  
 

Donald Trump reportedly disparaged US war dead as 'losers,' 'suckers'

New Zealand Herald Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Donald Trump reportedly disparaged US war dead as 'losers,' 'suckers'A new report details multiple instances of President Donald Trump making disparaging remarks about members of the US military who have been captured or killed, including referring to the American war dead at the Aisne-Marne American...
0
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Trump talks up strength in tackling US protests

 President Donald Trump talked up his administration's record in tacklingviolent protests in Portland and cities across the United States. Trump wasspeaking before a sizable crowd, including at least 25 WWII veterans inWilmington, North Carolina. The city has been designated as the first AmericanWorld...

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

As Others Condemn Putin Critic’s Poisoning, Trump Just Wants to ‘Get Along’

 At a rally on Thursday, President Trump did not mention the dissident Aleksei A. Navalny, or warnings that Moscow is trying to interfere with the election. When..
NYTimes.com
Trump Tells Supporters to Commit Felony by Voting Twice [Video]

Trump Tells Supporters to Commit Felony by Voting Twice

Trump told his supporters to vote twice, once with a mail-in ballot and again at a polling station. He implied that attempting to vote twice will test the security of the mail-in voting system. “Send it in early and then go and vote,” Trump told supporters at the airport. His words of encouragement are actually against the law. Voting twice is a felony. Trump has repeatedly said the upcoming November election will be illegitimate if he loses. Voter fraud in the U.S.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published
Biden Visits Kenosha To Meet With Jacob Blake's Family Days After Trump's Kenosha Visit [Video]

Biden Visits Kenosha To Meet With Jacob Blake's Family Days After Trump's Kenosha Visit

CNN reports Democratic nominee Joe Biden is traveling to Wisconsin on Thursday. He plans to hold a community event in Kenosha and then meet with the family of Jacob Blake. Jacob Blake is the 29-year-old Black man who was recently shot in the back seven times by police. Biden's trip comes two days after President Donald Trump visited Wisconsin. Trump did not speak or meet with the family of Jacob Blake on his trip. Biden and Sen.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published
Joe Biden says 'words of a president matter' as he visit Kenosha [Video]

Joe Biden says 'words of a president matter' as he visit Kenosha

After meeting in private with the family of Jacob Blake, and speaking by phonewith the 29-year-old whose shooting by a white police officer sparked protestsand unrest, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden took part in a communitydiscussion at a church in Kenosha. Mr Biden also appeared to criticise therhetoric of opponent Donald Trump. He said: "If I can make a generic point,the words of a president matter, no matter if they are good, bad orindifferent, they matter."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published

Man fatally shot amid clashes in Portland; Mayor and Trump have war of words [Video]

Man fatally shot amid clashes in Portland; Mayor and Trump have war of words

A fatal shooting in Portland has led to a war of words between Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and President Donald Trump.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 01:09Published
Trump plans visit to Kenosha amid protests [Video]

Trump plans visit to Kenosha amid protests

[NFA] Democratic officials, including Wisconsin's lieutenant governor, accuse Donald Trump of fanning the flames of violence as the president plans to visit a city roiled by protests. This report..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:30Published
President Trump, Portland Mayor Enter War Of Words After Deadly Shooting [Video]

President Trump, Portland Mayor Enter War Of Words After Deadly Shooting

The shooting death of a man associated with a right-wing group during unrest in Portland prompted 89 tweets from President Donald Trump in just over two hours. CBS News’ Nikole Killion reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:15Published

Trump Defenders Suggest Blockbuster Report of Trump Insulting War Dead Will be Retracted — But Then AP Reporter Confirms It

Trump Defenders Suggest Blockbuster Report of Trump Insulting War Dead Will be Retracted — But Then AP Reporter Confirms It Trump defenders suggest blockbuster report of Trump insulting war dead will be retracted — but then AP reporter confirms it
Mediaite

Donald Trump Allegedly Said Americans Who Died in War Are 'Losers,' Joe Biden Reacts

 New reports are claiming that President Trump has said that American soldiers who died at war are “losers” and “suckers.” The Atlantic says that during...
Just Jared

Gov. Cuomo's Near Threat of Trump 'Out of Bounds," Says MSNBC's Scarborough

 Gov. Andrew Cuomo's suggestion that President Donald Trump should have an army if "he thinks he's gonna walk down the street in New York,"...
Newsmax


