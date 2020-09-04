Donald Trump reportedly disparaged US war dead as 'losers,' 'suckers'

Trump Tells Supporters to Commit Felony by Voting Twice



Trump told his supporters to vote twice, once with a mail-in ballot and again at a polling station. He implied that attempting to vote twice will test the security of the mail-in voting system. “Send it in early and then go and vote,” Trump told supporters at the airport. His words of encouragement are actually against the law. Voting twice is a felony. Trump has repeatedly said the upcoming November election will be illegitimate if he loses. Voter fraud in the U.S.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36