Donald Trump reportedly disparaged US war dead as 'losers,' 'suckers'
Friday, 4 September 2020 () A new report details multiple instances of President Donald Trump making disparaging remarks about members of the US military who have been captured or killed, including referring to the American war dead at the Aisne-Marne American...
President Donald Trump talked up his administration's record in tacklingviolent protests in Portland and cities across the United States. Trump wasspeaking before a sizable crowd, including at least 25 WWII veterans inWilmington, North Carolina. The city has been designated as the first AmericanWorld...
Trump told his supporters to vote twice, once with a mail-in ballot and again at a polling station. He implied that attempting to vote twice will test the security of the mail-in voting system. “Send it in early and then go and vote,” Trump told supporters at the airport. His words of encouragement are actually against the law. Voting twice is a felony. Trump has repeatedly said the upcoming November election will be illegitimate if he loses. Voter fraud in the U.S.
CNN reports Democratic nominee Joe Biden is traveling to Wisconsin on Thursday. He plans to hold a community event in Kenosha and then meet with the family of Jacob Blake. Jacob Blake is the 29-year-old Black man who was recently shot in the back seven times by police. Biden's trip comes two days after President Donald Trump visited Wisconsin. Trump did not speak or meet with the family of Jacob Blake on his trip. Biden and Sen.
After meeting in private with the family of Jacob Blake, and speaking by phonewith the 29-year-old whose shooting by a white police officer sparked protestsand unrest, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden took part in a communitydiscussion at a church in Kenosha. Mr Biden also appeared to criticise therhetoric of opponent Donald Trump. He said: "If I can make a generic point,the words of a president matter, no matter if they are good, bad orindifferent, they matter."
