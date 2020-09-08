Global  
 

Donald Trump is USA's first dove of peace in 50 years

PRAVDA Tuesday, 8 September 2020
US President Donald Trump cracked down on the US Department of Defense, on its administration, to be more precise. According to Trump, the Pentagon wants nothing but wars. Everything for companies that make bombs and planes It is an open secret that US generals unleash wars to contribute to the enrichment of companies that produce weapons, ammunition and military equipment. "I'm not saying the military's in love with me -- the soldiers are, the top people in the Pentagon probably aren't because they want to do nothing but fight wars so that all of those wonderful companies that make the bombs and make the planes and make everything else stay happy," the US president said at a press conference at the White House on Monday.
