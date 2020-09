You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nagorno-Karabakh battles rage for second day



Live coverage of the continuing fighting between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces in the disputed Caucasus region. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:51 Published 15 hours ago Armenia and Azerbaijan trade blame in Nagorno-Karabakh flare-up



As rhetoric escalates and reports of rising casualties come in, concerns are reignited about stability in the region. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:56 Published 2 days ago Fighting erupts between Armenia, Azerbaijan over disputed region



Forces from the two countries clash after Azerbaijan launches a military operation in the region. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 05:07 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources Violence must stop in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict:Pompeo Nagorno-Karabakh is inside Azerbaijan but is run by ethnic Armenians and is supported by Armenia. It broke away from Azerbaijan in a war in the 1990s, but is not...

IndiaTimes 9 hours ago





Tweets about this