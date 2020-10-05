Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump's doctor gives briefing, declines to reveal scan results

New Zealand Herald Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump's doctor gives briefing, declines to reveal scan resultsUS President Donald Trump's doctor, Navy Commander Sean Conley, has delivered an upbeat afternoon briefing on Monday (US time) and said the president could resume his normal schedule once "there is no evidence of live virus still...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: Gov. Murphy Urging Those Who Attended President Trump's Bedminster Event 'Take Full Precautions' Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

Gov. Murphy Urging Those Who Attended President Trump's Bedminster Event 'Take Full Precautions' Following COVID-19 Diagnosis 00:28

 New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is urging anyone who attended President Donald Trump's event in Bedminster on Thursday to take precautions after Trump and the first lady tested positive for the coronavirus. Katie Johnston reports.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sean Conley Sean Conley American physician and Physician to the President

In new memo, Trump's doctor says president told him "I feel great!"

 The president's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said that Trump had been symptom-free for over 24 hours.
CBS News
U.S. military top brass go into self-quarantine [Video]

U.S. military top brass go into self-quarantine

[NFA] The U.S. military's Joint Chiefs of Staff have almost entirely gone into self-quarantine after the Coast Guard's No. 2 tested positive for the novel coronavirus following a top-level meeting at the Pentagon last week, U.S. officials said on Tuesday. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:35Published

White House physician says Trump experiencing 'no symptoms' of COVID-19

 White House physician Sean Conley said Tuesday that President TrumpDonald John TrumpState Department revokes visa of Giuliani-linked Ukrainian ally: report White..
WorldNews
Trump in 'uncharted territory' with coronavirus therapies: Doctor [Video]

Trump in 'uncharted territory' with coronavirus therapies: Doctor

During a press briefing about the health of President Trump, who tested positive for COVID-19, Dr. Sean Conley said that the doctors will take a "deep sigh of relief' if Trump continues improving through next Monday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:50Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Speaker Pelosi 'at the table' for COVID talks

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she's "at the table" ready to negotiate a coronavirus aid package after President Donald Trump halted talks this week abruptly..
USATODAY.com

Doctor says Trump calling drug a "cure" for coronavirus is "irresponsible"

 President Trump is touting an experimental therapeutic drug he was given as a "cure" for coronavirus. Dr. Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at Columbia University,..
CBS News

Fact check: Trump's antibody therapy not made from fetal stem cells but fetal-derived cells used during testing

 A post online falsely claims the antibody therapy received by President Donald Trump to treat COVID-19 is made from fetal stem cells.
USATODAY.com

Covid 19 coronavirus: Trump pledges to provide treatment 'free to my favourite people in the world'

 President Donald Trump has declared he will provide an "incredible" drug treatment for Covid-19 to senior Americans without charge. Trump, 74, standing on the..
New Zealand Herald

Coronavirus remains central to battleground Pennsylvania House races

 Several House races to watch in Pennsylvania are taking place in areas that were pivotal to Trump's upset win in 2016. But in 2018, many of those districts were..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Debunking President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 Lies [Video]

Debunking President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 Lies

President Donald Trump received medical treatment that hasn’t been available to other Americans throughout the coronavirus pandemic. On Fox Business, he dismissed COVID-19 as no big deal and spread..

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:27Published
President Trump Says He Won’t Participate In Upcoming Virtual Presidential Debate [Video]

President Trump Says He Won’t Participate In Upcoming Virtual Presidential Debate

The Commission on Presidential Debates has announced that the second presidential debate will be virtual. Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:56Published
Trump vows not to participate in virtual debate with Biden [Video]

Trump vows not to participate in virtual debate with Biden

Donald Trump has vowed not to participate in next week’s debate withDemocratic nominee Joe Biden after organisers announced it will take placevirtually because of the US President’s diagnosis of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Covid-19: 72,049 new cases take India's virus tally to 67,57,131

 The total coronavirus cases mounted to 67,57,131, while the death toll climbed to 1,04,555 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 986 lives in a span of 24...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •SeattlePI.com

CDC Acknowledges Potential Airborne Transmission Of Covid-19 In Updated Guidance

 Two weeks after retracting its updated guidance that coronavirus often spreads through air, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention came back...
RTTNews

Coronavirus | Virus spreads steadily in Karnataka, Kerala

 Fresh infections exceed 10,000 and 8,000 in the two States; A.P. claims highest tests per million; Telangana adds 2,214 cases
Hindu Also reported by •WorldNewsSeattlePI.com

Tweets about this