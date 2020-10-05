Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump's doctor gives briefing, declines to reveal scan results

U.S. military top brass go into self-quarantine



[NFA] The U.S. military's Joint Chiefs of Staff have almost entirely gone into self-quarantine after the Coast Guard's No. 2 tested positive for the novel coronavirus following a top-level meeting at the Pentagon last week, U.S. officials said on Tuesday. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

