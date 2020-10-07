|
|
|
Lafreniere No. 1 pick in 2020 NHL Draft by Rangers; Byfield makes history
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Alexis Lafreniere was selected with the No. 1 pick by the New York Rangers in the 2020 NHL Draft on Tuesday.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Minnesota Wild Vie For #1 Draft Pick
The Minnesota Wild have a chance Monday to draw the number one pick in the next draft, reports Norman Seawright III (1:58).WCCO 4 News At 10 - August 9, 2020
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 01:58Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|