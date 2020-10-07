Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lafreniere No. 1 pick in 2020 NHL Draft by Rangers; Byfield makes history

Upworthy Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Alexis Lafreniere was selected with the No. 1 pick by the New York Rangers in the 2020 NHL Draft on Tuesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Rangers select Lafreniere with first overall draft pick

Rangers select Lafreniere with first overall draft pick 03:09

 COMPLETE SHOT LIST TO FOLLOW STORY: The New York Rangers selected 18-year-old Alexis Lafreniere with the first pick of the NHL's 2020 draft on Tuesday, adding another promising player to its young

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Minnesota Wild Vie For #1 Draft Pick [Video]

Minnesota Wild Vie For #1 Draft Pick

The Minnesota Wild have a chance Monday to draw the number one pick in the next draft, reports Norman Seawright III (1:58).WCCO 4 News At 10 - August 9, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:58Published

Related news from verified sources

Lafreniere No. 1 pick in 2020 NHL Draft by Rangers

 Alexis Lafreniere was selected with the No. 1 pick by the New York Rangers in the 2020 NHL Draft on Tuesday.
Upworthy

N.H.L. Draft: Rangers Select Alexis Lafreniere With First Overall Pick

 Lafreniere, the consensus top prospect, had 112 points in 52 games last season in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and joins the Rangers’ young core.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •CBC.ca

Rangers snag defenseman Braden Schneider after NHL Draft trade

 The Rangers made the expected splash in selecting Alexis Lafreniere with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft on Tuesday, but that...
Upworthy Also reported by •CBC.ca

Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Rangers select Lafreniere with first overall draft pick: https://t.co/f242rngGMp #York 35 seconds ago

SIickRick23

Rick RT @EmpireStateBldg: Celebrating the @NYRangers’ first overall draft pick Alexis Lafrenière with lights in red, white & blue tonight! #Play… 1 minute ago

wonderprodyt

WonderProductions RT @NYRangers: With the first pick in the 2020 NHL Draft the New York Rangers are proud to select from Rimouski Oceanic Alexis. Lafreni… 12 minutes ago

cotsonika

Nick Cotsonika RT @drosennhl: On Alexis Lafreniere’s big night, not exactly how he envisioned it in his childhood dreams but exactly the feeling he though… 20 minutes ago

drosennhl

Dan Rosen On Alexis Lafreniere’s big night, not exactly how he envisioned it in his childhood dreams but exactly the feeling… https://t.co/k1r6ewsBL0 26 minutes ago

lexim325

Lexi RT @vzmercogliano: From tonight... No. 1 pick Alexis Lafrenière on his "unreal feeling" and long wait for the #NHLDraft ➡️ https://t.co/Wa… 37 minutes ago

abates04

bates RT @SNYtv: "I think when the ball came out of the machine, we knew he was gonna be our guy." Jeff Gorton talks about selecting Alexis Lafr… 40 minutes ago

vinaco21

Joe Tay RT @NYDNSports: The Rangers selected Canadian forward Alexis Lafreniere with the No. 1 pick in the NHL draft on Tuesday night. https://t.co… 45 minutes ago