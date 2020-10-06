Lafreniere No. 1 pick in 2020 NHL Draft by Rangers

New York Rangers draft F Alexis Lafreniere No. 1
New York Rangers select forward Alexis Lafreniere with the first overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft
Kings draft C Quinton Byfield No. 2
The Los Angeles Kings select center Quinton Byfield with the 2nd overall pick at the 2020 NHL Draft -- making Byfield the highest drafted black player in NHL history
