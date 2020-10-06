Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lafreniere No. 1 pick in 2020 NHL Draft by Rangers

Upworthy Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Alexis Lafreniere was selected with the No. 1 pick by the New York Rangers in the 2020 NHL Draft on Tuesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Rangers select Lafreniere with first overall draft pick

Rangers select Lafreniere with first overall draft pick 03:09

 COMPLETE SHOT LIST TO FOLLOW STORY: The New York Rangers selected 18-year-old Alexis Lafreniere with the first pick of the NHL's 2020 draft on Tuesday, adding another promising player to its young

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

New York Rangers draft F Alexis Lafreniere No. 1 [Video]

New York Rangers draft F Alexis Lafreniere No. 1

New York Rangers select forward Alexis Lafreniere with the first overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft

Credit: NHL     Duration: 03:20Published
Kings draft C Quinton Byfield No. 2 [Video]

Kings draft C Quinton Byfield No. 2

The Los Angeles Kings select center Quinton Byfield with the 2nd overall pick at the 2020 NHL Draft -- making Byfield the highest drafted black player in NHL history

Credit: NHL     Duration: 05:26Published
Every first round pick from the 2020 NHL Draft [Video]

Every first round pick from the 2020 NHL Draft

Watch all 31 picks from the first round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft including Alexis Lafreniere, Quinton Byfield and Tim Stuetzle

Credit: NHL     Duration: 04:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Lafreniere No. 1 pick in 2020 NHL Draft by Rangers; Byfield makes history

 Alexis Lafreniere was selected with the No. 1 pick by the New York Rangers in the 2020 NHL Draft on Tuesday.
Upworthy

N.H.L. Draft: Rangers Select Alexis Lafreniere With First Overall Pick

 Lafreniere, the consensus top prospect, had 112 points in 52 games last season in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and joins the Rangers’ young core.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •UpworthyDenver PostCBC.ca

Rangers snag defenseman Braden Schneider after NHL Draft trade

 The Rangers made the expected splash in selecting Alexis Lafreniere with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft on Tuesday, but that...
Upworthy


Tweets about this