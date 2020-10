Every draft pick from the 1st Round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Watch all 31 picks from the 1st Round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft including Alexis Lafreniere, Quinton Byfield and Tim Stuetzle For the... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this