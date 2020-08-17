Global  
 

Mindy Kaling Reveals She Gave Birth to Second Baby Last Month

Upworthy Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
News video: Mindy Kaling welcomes baby boy

Mindy Kaling welcomes baby boy 01:04

 Mindy Kaling has revealed she gave birth to a baby boy last month, and she admitted even her pregnancy will be "news to a lot of people".

Penn Badgley has become a dad [Video]

Penn Badgley has become a dad

Penn Badgley's wife, Domino Kirke, has confirmed she gave birth to a baby boy last month.

Meerkats surprise Austrian zookeepers with underground babies [Video]

Meerkats surprise Austrian zookeepers with underground babies

The meerkats which are among the most popular attractions that the world's altar zoo in the Austrian capital Vienna surprised keepers with offspring.The zoo staff at Schonbrunn Zoo said they had..

Mindy Kaling Secretly Gave Birth to Her Second Child Last Month!

 Mindy Kaling has announced some incredible news – she’s a mom for the second time! The 41-year-old The Office and The Mindy Project actress revealed she...
'This is news to a lot of people!' Mindy Kaling reveals she gave birth to a boy last month

 Mindy Kaling revealed she has given birth to her second a child, a boy. The actress revealed Thursday on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert."
