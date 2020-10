Survey says how much a stress-free day is truly worth to Americans



A third of Americans would spend over $500 to have just one day of zero stress right now, a new study found.The survey of 2,000 Americans revealed three in five feel "constantly on edge" given the.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:45 Published 2 weeks ago

Dr. Oz And Virus Hunter Dr. Ian Lipkin Discuss Reinfection And Immunity.



Clips from today’s show feature Dr. Oz’s interview with virus hunter and famed epidemiologist Dr. Ian Lipkin tackling your biggest questions about COVID-19 and immunity. Credit: CBS 62 Detroit Duration: 00:40 Published 2 weeks ago