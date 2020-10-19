Trump calls Dr. Anthony Fauci a 'disaster,' says Americans 'are tired of Covid' as nation faces spiking cases
Monday, 19 October 2020 (
2 hours ago) The comments by President Trump came on a call to campaign staffers. Trump faces a tough challenge from Joe Biden amid increasing Covid-19 cases.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
U.S. judge blocks Trump attempt to cut food aid
A U.S. federal judge has struck down a Trump administration rule that would have cut food stamp benefits to almost 700,000 unemployed Americans amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, court documents showed...
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:34 Published 3 hours ago
More COVID measures hit Europe, cases surge
Countries across Europe are making difficult decisions about the coronavirus outbreak, as cases surge across the continent. Meanwhile, worldwide cases crossed 40 million on Monday. Lauren Anthony..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:27 Published 4 hours ago
Trump mocks Biden for listening to science
US President Donald Trump held a rally in Carson City, Nevada on Sunday, onthe latest stop of his campaign trail in the run up to November's Presidentialelection. The rally drew thousands of supporters..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:19 Published 13 hours ago
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this