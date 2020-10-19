Global  
 

Trump calls Dr. Anthony Fauci a 'disaster,' says Americans 'are tired of Covid' as nation faces spiking cases

Upworthy Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
The comments by President Trump came on a call to campaign staffers. Trump faces a tough challenge from Joe Biden amid increasing Covid-19 cases.
