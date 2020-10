A US appeals court has rejected Ghislaine Maxwell's effort to block the release of an April 2016 deposition about her relationship with registered sex offender...

Ghislaine Maxwell 'may be a victim too', suggests judge deciding whether to unseal secret documents A US judge weighing whether to unseal sworn testimony given by Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime associate of the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, has...

New Zealand Herald 6 days ago