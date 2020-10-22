Global  
 

AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Participant Dies

Newsy Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Participant DiesWatch VideoA volunteer for a COVID-19 vaccine trial in Brazil has died.

The person was involved in AstraZeneca's trial. But it's unclear whether that person was given the placebo shot or the vaccine.

Experts say participants in these types of trials can get sick or die. But it may not be caused by the vaccine.
AstraZeneca's Coronavirus Vaccine Trial Can Continue In The US

AstraZeneca's Coronavirus Vaccine Trial Can Continue In The US 00:32

 AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford got the go-ahead to restart their US coronavirus vaccine trials. The late-stage trial was stopped due to a possible adverse reaction in one of the participants. On September 6 AstraZeneca reported a "suspected serious adverse reaction". According to Business...

Moderna Finishes Enrolling 30,000 Patients For Coronavirus Vaccine Trial

Moderna Finishes Enrolling 30,000 Patients For Coronavirus Vaccine Trial

Moderna is one step closer to completing its coronavirus vaccine trial. CBSN Boston's Paula Ebben has the latest.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:23Published
Brazilian dies in COVID-19 vaccine trial

Brazilian dies in COVID-19 vaccine trial

A volunteer who was taking part in clinical trials of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Brazil has died. The Brazilian health authority has confirmed that the trial will continue. Flora Bradley-Watson..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:27Published
Brazil vaccine participant dies: What next for trials? | Oneindia News

Brazil vaccine participant dies: What next for trials? | Oneindia News

A vaccine trial participant for Astrazeneca's Covid-19 candidate vaccine has died in Brazil, but the trials won't stop. Some reports say that the person who died had not received the vaccine shot yet...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:19Published

COVID-19 vaccine trial participant DIES... AstraZeneca downplays the death and continues the medical experiments on the remaining humans

 (Natural News) A person who volunteered for the medical experimentation on humans with the COVID-19 vaccine has died during clinical trials, reports The Epoch...
NaturalNews.com

AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine trial can continue in the US after being halted due to a participant having a 'serious adverse reaction'

 AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford to resume late-stage trials for a COVID-19 vaccine in the US.
Business Insider

AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine Trial Participant Reportedly Dies

AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine Trial Participant Reportedly Dies A participant in a Covid-19 vaccine trial has reportedly died.
Mediaite


