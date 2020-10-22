|
AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Participant Dies
Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Watch VideoA volunteer for a COVID-19 vaccine trial in Brazil has died.
The person was involved in AstraZeneca's trial. But it's unclear whether that person was given the placebo shot or the vaccine.
Experts say participants in these types of trials can get sick or die. But it may not be caused by the vaccine.
