AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Participant Dies Thursday, 22 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Watch VideoA volunteer for a COVID-19 vaccine trial in Brazil has died.



The person was involved in AstraZeneca's trial. But it's unclear whether that person was given the placebo shot or the vaccine.



