Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

World Series 2020 -- Tampa Bay Rays revel, Los Angeles Dodgers despair as Game 4 delivers baseball bliss

Upworthy Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Unlikely heroes? Improbable outcomes? Saturday had it all, including a taste of baseball straight from a sandlot daydream.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Published
News video: Rays even World Series with Dodgers in unbelievable fashion

Rays even World Series with Dodgers in unbelievable fashion 01:03

 What I'm Hearing: USA TODAY Sports' Bob Nightengale recounts being on hand for one of the more wild finishes to a World Series game you'll ever see as the Tampa Bay Rays evened up the series 2-2 with the Dodgers.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Zunino's high school Coaches share why the Rays Catcher is so special [Video]

Zunino's high school Coaches share why the Rays Catcher is so special

Mike Zunino is the Catcher for the Tampa Bay Rays, and he graduated from Mariner High School in 2009. So Fox 4 talked to his high school coaches to learn what makes Zunino stand out.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:22Published
Southwest Florida Native in World Series with Tampa Bay Rays [Video]

Southwest Florida Native in World Series with Tampa Bay Rays

Rays Catcher Mike Zunino graduated from Mariner High School in Cape Coral in 2009. He's now in World Series, playing for the Rays.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:59Published
Rays' Ji-Man Choi Makes History in Game 2 Win Over Dodgers [Video]

Rays' Ji-Man Choi Makes History in Game 2 Win Over Dodgers

The Tampa Bay Rays beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4 in Game 2 Wednesday night to tie the World Series 1-1.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published

Related news from verified sources

Hunter Renfrow blasts a homer to put Rays within one in the 5th inning

Hunter Renfrow blasts a homer to put Rays within one in the 5th inning Hunter Renfroe hit his 2nd postseason home run when he blasts one to left field to put the Tampa Bay Rays within one of the Los Angeles Dodgers, 3-2 for Game 4...
FOX Sports

Walker Buehler sets career postseason record in strikeouts, powers Dodgers past Rays, 6-2

 The Los Angeles Dodgers take game 3 of the World Series, 6-2, vs. the Tampa Bay Rays. Walker Buehler went six innings, striking out ten batters and only giving...
FOX Sports

World Series 2020: Tampa Bay Rays beat Los Angeles Dodgers in game four

 The Tampa Bay Rays level the World Series after clinching a dramatic 8-7 win against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the final play of game four.
BBC Sport


Tweets about this