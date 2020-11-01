Global  
 

Coronavirus | India continues to have one of the lowest COVID-19 cases per million globally

Hindu Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Seventeen States and UTs have COVID-19 cases per million lower than the national average.
News video: India's coronavirus cases cross 8 million

India's coronavirus cases cross 8 million 01:07

 India has become the second country to pass 8 million coronavirus infections according to figures on Thursday. Cases have dipped from September's peak, but officials warn that the situation could again get worse. Adam Reed reports.

