|
|
Michigan governor talks about election, voter safety, attacks from President Trump and COVID-19
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer encouraged Michigan residents to exercise their right to vote, be patient with Election Day results and...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
How Trump Can Pull Off Another Win
CNN columnist Chris Cillizza says that President Donald Trump is the underdog going into today's election.
Cillizza says it is plausible that Trump gets to 270 electoral votes and a wins second..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:52Published
|
Trump 'not thinking' of election night speech yet
President Donald Trump visited the Republican National Committee campaign headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, on election day and said, "I'm not thinking about (a) concession speech or acceptance..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:50Published
Tweets about this
|