Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US Election 2020: Donald Trump moves Michigan court to stop vote count

Mid-Day Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump has filed a complaint petition in the Court of Claims in Michigan State in the United State seeking a mandate from the court to Secretary Jocelyn Benson to order all counting and processing of absentee votes cease immediately.



US President #DonaldTrump has filed a complaint petition in the Court...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Vote Count 2020: Trump Looks At Heading To Court In Battleground States

Vote Count 2020: Trump Looks At Heading To Court In Battleground States 01:55

 A day after falsely claiming victory in the presidential election and after Joe Biden took a lead in the Electoral College, President Donald Trump's campaign has announced it was going to court in several battleground states. Len Ramirez reports. (11/4/20)

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Two Massachusetts Towns Backed Biden Over Trump By A Single Vote [Video]

Two Massachusetts Towns Backed Biden Over Trump By A Single Vote

Biden won by a single vote over Trump in two Massachusetts towns.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:20Published
'I wasn’t allowed to vote because I’m disabled' [Video]

'I wasn’t allowed to vote because I’m disabled'

Michael lost his rights because of his learning disability so he went to court to win them back.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 02:21Published
Trump Falsely Declares He Prevailed as Election Winner [Video]

Trump Falsely Declares He Prevailed as Election Winner

President Donald Trump made the claim in public remarks at the White House around 2 am ET.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Donald Trump Campaign Files With Supreme Court to Stop Pennsylvania Vote Count Amid Election

 Donald Trump‘s campaign is now filing with the Supreme Court to stop the vote count in Pennsylvania. The move follows his campaign’s decision to sue in...
Just Jared

US election: Donald Trump supporters storm Michigan convention centre to stop the count

US election: Donald Trump supporters storm Michigan convention centre to stop the count Tensions are high in the US as protesters stormed a convention centre in Michigan calling for a halt in vote counting.NBC reporter Steve Patterson tweeted...
New Zealand Herald

Donald Trump campaign suing to halt counting in Pennsylvania

 The campaign for President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (November 4) it was suing to temporarily halt vote counting in Pennsylvania and also asked to intervene...
SBS


Tweets about this