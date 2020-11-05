US Election 2020: Donald Trump moves Michigan court to stop vote count
Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump has filed a complaint petition in the Court of Claims in Michigan State in the United State seeking a mandate from the court to Secretary Jocelyn Benson to order all counting and processing of absentee votes cease immediately.
