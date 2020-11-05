Joe Biden, Kamala Harris on the brink of history, Donald Trump's son-in-law hunts for lawyers
Thursday, 5 November 2020 () Seventeen electoral votes stand between Joe Biden/Kamala Harris and the White House. Or six electoral votes, depending on which version of the numbers you're following. Either way, the Biden-Harris ticket believes it is on the brink of defeating Donald Trump and smashing through the 270 barrier to win the White House.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has a ready response in case President Donald Trump spreads misinformation about the election. According to Business Insider, Biden will declare victory if news organizations announce him as the winner of the presidential election on Tuesday night. Campaign...