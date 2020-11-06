Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tropical Depression Eta is moving toward Cuba after leaving more than 50 dead in Central America

Upworthy Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Dozens of people are dead and hundreds have been evacuated after Tropical Depression Eta slammed into Central America, flooding homes...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Tracking Tropical Depression Eta 11/5 6AM

Tracking Tropical Depression Eta 11/5 6AM 01:15

 Tracking Tropical Depression Eta 11/5 6AM

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Friday Morning Update On Eta [Video]

Friday Morning Update On Eta

Eta is still a Tropical Depression likely to become a Tropical Storm later today as it begins to move north toward Southwest Florida.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:02Published
Eta leaves parts of Central America underwater [Video]

Eta leaves parts of Central America underwater

Hurricane Eta unleashed torrential rains and catastrophic flooding on Central America on Thursday, with fatalities sharply rising due to mudslides and rivers flooding. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:49Published
Palm Beach County back on Tropical Depression Eta's cone of uncertainty [Video]

Palm Beach County back on Tropical Depression Eta's cone of uncertainty

Tropical Depression Eta continues to bring heavy rain and life-threatening flooding to parts of Central America on Thursday, and is expected to curve and move over the Caribbean Sea on Friday.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Hurricane Eta leaves dozens dead in Central America

 Landslides and rising floodwaters have caused more than 50 deaths in Guatemala, Nicaragua, and Honduras. Central America was hit by Eta as Category 4 Hurricane,...
Deutsche Welle

Tropical Depression Eta has more flooding in store for Central America before it heads toward the US

 Parts of Central America could still see life-threatening flash flooding as Tropical Depression Eta pummels the region with rain before...
Upworthy

Weakened Eta Drenches Central America; at Least 57 Dead

 Forecasters say the now-tropical depression was expected to regather and head toward Cuba and possibly the Gulf of Mexico by early next week
VOA News