Tropical Depression Eta is moving toward Cuba after leaving more than 50 dead in Central America
Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Dozens of people are dead and hundreds have been evacuated after Tropical Depression Eta slammed into Central America, flooding homes...
Friday Morning Update On Eta
Eta is still a Tropical Depression likely to become a Tropical Storm later today as it begins to move north toward Southwest Florida.
Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 01:02Published
Eta leaves parts of Central America underwater
Hurricane Eta unleashed torrential rains and catastrophic flooding on Central America on Thursday, with fatalities sharply rising due to mudslides and rivers flooding. Bryan Wood reports.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:49Published
