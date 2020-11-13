Ivanka Trump emerging as voice of reason after her father's election defeat
Ivanka Trump has the ear of her father in a way that her brothers – outspoken Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump – never will.She is the voice of reason in turbulent times and the President is listening.Ivanka Trump, who is speculated...
Ivanka Trump American Advisor to the President, businesswoman, and daughter of Donald Trump
Trump Tax Write-Offs Are Ensnared in 2 New York Fraud InvestigationsInquiries into the president and his businesses, one criminal and one civil, are now looking at tax deductions taken on consulting fees. Some of the payments..
NYTimes.com
Ivanka Trump was a privileged 'brat' at high school, says childhood friendIvanka Trump was a "brat" at her Manhattan high school, one of her closest teenage friends has claimed.Lysandra Ohrstrom, a 38-year-old journalist, paints an..
New Zealand Herald
Ivanka Trump didn’t want to read books about ‘f***ing poor people’, claims ‘ex-best friend’ in a new exposéA woman who says she was Ivanka Trump's best friend in school claims the future first daughter once told her: “why would you tell me to read a book about..
WorldNews
US election: Will Ivanka, Don Jr, Eric Trump run for president in 2024?With her father apparently on the way out, Ivanka Trump appears to be angling for a future run at politics – but for ordinary Republican voters, Donald Trump's..
New Zealand Herald
'No one here is going to forget': Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner face rocky return to New YorkIvanka Trump has been spotted in New York City after living in Washington DC for the past four years during her father Donald Trump's first and only presidential..
New Zealand Herald
Eric Trump American businessman and philanthropist
Eric Trump Must Be Deposed
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Eric Trump ordered to testify in probe before election
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:34Published
Donald Trump Jr. Son of Donald Trump; American businessman
Tiffany Trump's uncertain fate as her father Donald Trump loses US presidential electionAs Donald Trump nears the end of his presidency it seems his children will soon need to contemplate life outside his White House orbit.His oldest children,..
New Zealand Herald
MAGA 'Mussolini' Kimberly Guilfoyle's Very Interesting Background
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:50Published
‘Trump, Modi relationship will benefit both nations in future’: Donald Trump Jr
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:00Published
