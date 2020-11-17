'Spent childhood listening to Ramayana, Mahabharata': Barack Obama in memoir
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 () Former US President Barack Obama said that he has always held a special place for India due to his childhood years spent in Indonesia listening to the epic Hindu tales of the Ramayana and the Mahabharata.
"Maybe it was its (India's) sheer size, with one-sixth of the world's population, an estimated two thousand distinct ethnic...
Barack Obama continued his media tour in promotion of his new memoir, 'A Promised Land,' on Sunday's '60 Minutes,' where he revealed the meaning behind the book's title and expressed regret for keeping quiet about Trump for so long.