'Spent childhood listening to Ramayana, Mahabharata': Barack Obama in memoir

Mid-Day Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Former US President Barack Obama said that he has always held a special place for India due to his childhood years spent in Indonesia listening to the epic Hindu tales of the Ramayana and the Mahabharata.

"Maybe it was its (India's) sheer size, with one-sixth of the world's population, an estimated two thousand distinct ethnic...
Video Credit: THR News - Published
News video: Barack Obama Reveals Meaning Behind Memoir Title on '60 Minutes' | THR News

Barack Obama Reveals Meaning Behind Memoir Title on '60 Minutes' | THR News 02:42

 Barack Obama continued his media tour in promotion of his new memoir, 'A Promised Land,' on Sunday's '60 Minutes,' where he revealed the meaning behind the book's title and expressed regret for keeping quiet about Trump for so long.

