Pentagon to reduce troop levels to 2,500 in Afghanistan and Iraq
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 () The Pentagon is reducing the number of troops in Afghanistan and Iraq to 2,500 in each, which is a drawdown of about 2,000 in Afghanistan and 500 in Iraq. David Martin has details.
[NFA] President Donald Trump will sharply reduce the number of U.S. forces in Afghanistan from 4,500 to 2,500 by mid-January, the Pentagon announced on Tuesday, stopping short of a full withdrawal from America's longest war. Colette Luke has the latest.