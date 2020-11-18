Global  
 

Pentagon to reduce troop levels to 2,500 in Afghanistan and Iraq

CBS News Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
The Pentagon is reducing the number of troops in Afghanistan and Iraq to 2,500 in each, which is a drawdown of about 2,000 in Afghanistan and 500 in Iraq. David Martin has details.
 [NFA] President Donald Trump will sharply reduce the number of U.S. forces in Afghanistan from 4,500 to 2,500 by mid-January, the Pentagon announced on Tuesday, stopping short of a full withdrawal from America's longest war. Colette Luke has the latest.

US to slash troop levels in Iraq, Afghanistan

 (MENAFN - Gulf Times) The US will slash troop levels in Afghanistan and Iraq to their lowest levels in nearly 20 years of war after President Donal...
